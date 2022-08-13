Chief Minister Punjab grieved over loss of lives in traffic accident

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi has expressed profound condolence over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Rahim Yar Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi has expressed profound condolence over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Rahim Yar Khan.

The CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy with the heirs of the deceased persons.

He directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured.

The CM directed the administrative officers to visit the accident site and reach on the spot to oversee relief activities. He sought a report from the Commissioner Bahawalpur division about the sorrowful incident.