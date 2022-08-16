UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2022 | 09:55 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives in a road accident near Jalalpur Pirwala Interchange.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the CM said that the Punjab government shares the grief of the bereaved families.

He directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured and sought a report from commissioner Multan.

Responsible for the negligence should be determined by conducting an inquiry, he said. The CM has also provided his helicopter for medical aid to the injured and directed DG Punjab Emergency Services for the treatment of injured.

The best medical facilities should be provided to the burn victims in the burn center Multan, he said and ordered that the seriously injured be shifted to Lahore by helicopter.

