Chief Minister Punjab grieved over loss of lives in accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of factory workers in a traffic accident on Raiwind Road and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

He has sought a report from the IG police and directed that the responsible driver be brought to justice while the injured be provided with the best treatment facilities.