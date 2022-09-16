UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2022 | 08:13 PM

Chief Minister Punjab grieved over loss of lives in accident

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of factory workers in a traffic accident on Raiwind Road and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of factory workers in a traffic accident on Raiwind Road and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

He has sought a report from the IG police and directed that the responsible driver be brought to justice while the injured be provided with the best treatment facilities.

