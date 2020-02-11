Chief Minister Punjab grieved over loss of lives in building collapse

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to collapse of building at Muzaffargarh.

In a handout issued here, he expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members.

He directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured persons and also sought report from administration about this tragic incident.