Chief Minister Punjab Grieves Over Loss Of Lives At Kot Lakhpat
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 09:42 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to collapse of seminary-wall in the area of Gujjar colony, Kot Lakhpat
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to collapse of seminary-wall in the area of Gujjar colony, Kot Lakhpat.
According to a handout issued here on Wednesday, Usman Buzdar expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the heirs of deceased persons and directed administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured.
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar also sought a reportabout the incident.