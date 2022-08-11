UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Hails Minorities' Role In Development Of Country

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2022 | 09:48 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said on Thursday that minorities enjoyed equal rights in Pakistan and the role of minorities in development and progress of the country could not be overlooked.

In his message on the National Minorities Rights Day, he said: "islam lays great emphasis on safeguarding the rights of the minorities and the constitution also provides protection to themfor the rights".

"It is our resolve to provide equal progress opportunities to the minorities'', the CM concluded.

