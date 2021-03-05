UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Punjab Hosts Dinner In Honour Of Parliamentarians

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 11:49 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar hosted a dinner in honour of MNAs at the Punjab House in Islamabad on Thursday night which was largely attended by the parliamentarians

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar hosted a dinner in honour of MNAs at the Punjab House in Islamabad on Thursday night which was largely attended by the parliamentarians.

Federal Ministers including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pervaiz Khatak, Shafqat Mehmood, Brig (retd) Ijaz Shah, Hammad Azhar, Fawad Chaudhry, Khusro Bakhtiar, Zartaj Gul and others attended the dinner, said a press release issued here on Friday.

He also held meetings with different MNAs on Friday to hammer out important issues and asserted that the party was firmly united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The credibility of those creating brouhaha over their success, through horse-trading, had been eroded and the MNAs would express their complete confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the CM regretted that the PDM was sailing against national interest while Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan were interlinked. The nation, as well as the parliamentarians, were standing firmly with their leader, he continued.

The Prime Minister had united the nation against corruption, he said and mentioned that there was no scandal against the PTI government. During the previous tenures, every day was started with a new corruption scandal, the CM added.

