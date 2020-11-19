Chief Minister Punjab inaugurates Islamic calligraphic exhibition

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the Islamic calligraphic exhibition at Alhamra Arts Council on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the Islamic calligraphic exhibition at Alhamra Arts Council on Thursday.

As many as 350 pieces of Islamic artwork from Pakistan, Turkey and other Muslims countries were put on display.

The CM took a keen interest in the exhibition. He also attended Mehfil-e-Sama and commended the 'qawals' performance.

Usman Buzdar appreciated the efforts put forth by the Information and Culture department, adding that Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Aalameen (PBUH) Week is being celebrated throughout the province to point up the importance of respect and honour of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

The Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) gave a message of love, unity, restraint and brotherhood to humanity, he said and added, "We can solve our problems by following the golden teachings of our beloved Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)."SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Commissioner Lahore, Secretary Information and ED Alhamra Arts Council were also present.