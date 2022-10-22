Chief Minister Punjab inaugurates Mobile Food Labs & Checking Squad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has inaugurated the Mobile Food Labs and Checking Squad consisting of 55 vehicles and motorcycles.

The inaugural ceremony of Mobile Food Labs and Bike Squad was organized at Chief Minister Office.

The CM inspected the vehicles and bikes included in the Mobile Food Labs and Checking Squad.

Talking on the occasion, he said that mobile food labs will help to maintain the quality of food adding that with the help of mobile food labs milk, spices, carbonated drinks, water, oil along with the prompt checking of the quality of other items will enable to get quick results and take immediate action on the spot. He said the mobile food labs will eliminate the trend of adulteration in food items.

The CM welcomed the launching of mobile food labs in Punjab adding that unhealthy food can cause more than 200 fatal diseases.

It has become an essential aspect to get knowledge and awareness about the diseases being caused due to the usage of unhygienic food. It is imperative to have the latest machinery in order to check the violation of the hygiene rules and measure the quality.

The CM said that initially the mobile food project has been launched in Sargodha, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Faisalabad and Multan adding that this project will be extended in a phased manner across Punjab.

Provincial Food Minister Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak, Adviser on Home Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, Adviser Yousaf Badozai, Assembly Member Gulrez Afzal Chan, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Chairman Punjab Food Authority Ali Raza Khakwani, Secretary Information, DG Punjab Food Authority and other officials were also also present.