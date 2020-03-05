Chief Minister Punjab inaugurates open defectaion-free project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated Open Defecation-free Punjab Project at his office on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 )

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister said that this project directly related to health of people as more than 13 per cent of citizens were deprived of toilet facility.

He said that this project had been launched in collaboration with the UNICEF in 1775 villages of Jhang, Chiniot, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Lodhran, Bhakkar, Khushab, DG Khan and Rajanpur.

These districts had been chosen after a survey and two lakh toilets will be constructed in three years to facilitate more than 75 thousand families, he added.

Housing Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed termed poor sanitation as an important issue and said that Open Defecation-free Punjab Project would be moved forward gradually as there was a need to create awareness in the rural population.

The provincial head of UNICEF also spoke on this occasion while Secretary Housing and Public Health Engineering Nadeem Mehboob gave a briefing about the project.

Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Parliamentary Secretary Malik Taimoor Masood,Mussarat Jamshed Cheema MPA, Chief Secretary and others were also present.