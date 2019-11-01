UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Punjab Inaugurates Renovated Jamia Masjid On 8-Club Road

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar inaugurated the renovated Jamia Masjid on 8-Club Road here on Friday and appreciated the renovation work done to accommodate around 600 faithful for offering prayers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar inaugurated the renovated Jamia Masjid on 8-Club Road here on Friday and appreciated the renovation work done to accommodate around 600 faithful for offering prayers.

Special prayers were offered for the departed souls of Tezgam incident along with early recovery of the injured.

Usman Buzdar praised the splendour of the beautiful Masjid and extended congratulations to the staff playing their role in this regard.

Auqaf Minister Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, Amir Dogar MNA and others were present on the occasion.

