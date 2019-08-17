Chief Minister Punjab instructs for practical measures to control price hike

Giving orders to take practical measures to control price hike, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday said the administration and concerning departments should make field visits and work effectively to provide relief to people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Giving orders to take practical measures to control price hike, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday said the administration and concerning departments should make field visits and work effectively to provide relief to people.

"No paperwork is acceptable, make practical efforts to provide relief to people," he added.

He said the departments concerned should wake up from slumber and deliver as per situation requires. Price control magistrates should visit markets and bazaars to check prices instead of sitting in offices, he added.

The CM said effective and active role was needed to control price hike and provide relief to the people.

He said a crackdown should be launched against those who created artificial price hike and indiscriminate action should be taken against hoarders, adding immediate steps should be taken to ensure consistency in prices.

He said artificial hike would not be tolerated in the prices of vegetables, fruits and pulses. The deputy commissioners should keep a close eye on prices in their areas and supervise operation against price hike. Prices of essentials food items and their quality should be strictly monitored, he added.

He said the people cannot be left at the mercy of hoarders and those involved in price hike. The chief minister issued instructions to the Cabinet Committee on Price Control in this regard.