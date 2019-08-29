UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Punjab Interested In Uplift Of South Punjab: Musarrat Cheema

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 08:05 PM

Chief Minister Punjab interested in uplift of South Punjab: Musarrat Cheema

Spokesperson Punjab Government and Chairperson Standing Committee for Interior Musarrat Jamshed Cheema inaugurated Plant for Pakistan campaign at Central Jail Bahawalpur here on Thursday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Spokesperson Punjab Government and Chairperson Standing Committee for Interior Musarrat Jamshed Cheema inaugurated Plant for Pakistan campaign at Central Jail Bahawalpur here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that more than 2000 saplings will be planted in Central Jail and Borstal Jail.

She said that all the jails of the province will participate in the plantation drive.

She further said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was keenly interested in the uplift of South Punjab and huge amount of funds have been allocated for this purpose.

She said that Rs 40 billion were allocated for construction of 9 new hospitals in Punjab. She said that 14000 new doctors have been recruited while 35000 more willbe hired to strengthen the health sector of the province. Later, she visited barracks, kitchen and hospital of Central Jail Bahawalpur.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab Jail Bahawalpur Jamshed All Billion Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Efforts are afoot for corruption free Balochistan, ..

5 minutes ago

Ukrainian President Says Gives Parliament 1 Year t ..

5 minutes ago

Western democracies' deafening silence on Kashmir ..

5 minutes ago

Wall Street jumps as China signals pause in trade ..

5 minutes ago

Trump Says US Will Reduce Number of Troops in Afgh ..

22 minutes ago

Minister reviews plan to provide relief to people ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.