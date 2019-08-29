Chief Minister Punjab interested in uplift of South Punjab: Musarrat Cheema

(@FahadShabbir)

Spokesperson Punjab Government and Chairperson Standing Committee for Interior Musarrat Jamshed Cheema inaugurated Plant for Pakistan campaign at Central Jail Bahawalpur here on Thursday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Spokesperson Punjab Government and Chairperson Standing Committee for Interior Musarrat Jamshed Cheema inaugurated Plant for Pakistan campaign at Central Jail Bahawalpur here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that more than 2000 saplings will be planted in Central Jail and Borstal Jail.

She said that all the jails of the province will participate in the plantation drive.

She further said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was keenly interested in the uplift of South Punjab and huge amount of funds have been allocated for this purpose.

She said that Rs 40 billion were allocated for construction of 9 new hospitals in Punjab. She said that 14000 new doctors have been recruited while 35000 more willbe hired to strengthen the health sector of the province. Later, she visited barracks, kitchen and hospital of Central Jail Bahawalpur.