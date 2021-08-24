UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Issues Financial Assistance Of Rs 3 Lac For Painter Girl

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 12:30 AM

Chief Minister Punjab issues financial assistance of Rs 3 lac for painter girl

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar issued financial assistance of Rs 300,000 to a girl who used to assist her father in painting homes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 )

According to official source, Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad invited Maria Khalid and her father in office and handed over a cheque worth Rs 3 lac to her.

He said that the chief minister paid homage to Maria's determination and courage.

The Punjab government would also take further steps to support the working family.

The deputy commissioner said the purpose of financial assistance was an attempt to improve her economic condition so that she could get a decent job.

On this occasion, painter Maria Khalid and her father also expressed their gratitude to the Punjab Chief Minister. It is worth-mentioning here, the girl used to assist her father for painting homes in city and her courageous services for family was highlighted by local media.

