Chief Minister Punjab lays foundation stone of various projects in DG Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday laid foundation stone of Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar Institute of Cardiology and various other development projects in DG Khan.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said that this 200-bed project would be completed with a total cost of Rs 4.28 billion, adding that Rs 3 billion would be spent in the first phase for the construction of eight medical departments and other paraphernalia over an area of 44 kanal in two years, said a handout issued here.

The 100-bed hospital would be made functional in the first phase, he said and added this modern medical facility, which would benefit patients of all the four provinces, would have been made years before as it would also help to lessen the burden of Lahore and Multan hospitals. It was the gift of the PTI for the southern Punjab and public welfare projects would be completed on a priority basis along with the provision of other necessary facilities, he assured.

He also laid the foundation stone of modern intercity bus terminal project and said that it would benefit the passengers of different cities besides resolving the 15 years old traffic gridlock issue. The latest building would be constructed, having all the necessary facilities including security and fire alarm system, bus sheds, signboards and sound system, he said.

In the ceremony of laying the foundation stone of beautification and expansion of 1.5-KM long Sangam/Old Daat Bridge, the CM said that expansion of this area would facilitate citizens besides resolving the 10 years old traffic congestion problem in DG Khan.

He said this project would be completed in one year to ease the traffic movement of Balochistan and Sindh provinces.

Later, Usman Buzdar unveiled the plaques of different projects for DG Khan at Commissioner's Office. He inaugurated the project of three spur structure. This project would save the different localities including Chak Raman, Gajjani, Kotwala and Mauza Bait Alam from the devastation of flood besides saving animals and crops. After the 2010 flood, the adjacent localities at the right side of the Sindh River were facing looming floodwater threat. The spur structure would also decrease the breach of adjoining canals. An inverted hockey-type embankment would be constructed along with Gajjani Escape and J-Head type spur would be constructed along with Bait Alam and Kotwala roads.

The CM also inaugurated the 100-bed social security hospital project along with BSL-III lab project in DG Khan Teaching Hospital which would be equipped with most modern medical apparatus to conduct coronavirus tests. He presented a cheque of worth Rs 260 million to CEO MEPCO for the provision of electricity in Tuman Buzdar, Tuman Qaiserani, Tuman Khosa, Tuman Leghari and other localities.

He also laid the foundation stone of rehabilitation projects of Jinnah Family Park and Kashmir Park besides inaugurating almonry project for DG Khan.

Minister of State Zartaj Gul, Provincial Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Advisor Hanif Pitafi, assembly members, former assembly member Meena Leghari, ACS (U) Tahir Khursheed, Secretary Specialized Healthcare, commissioner and RPO DG Khan, CEO IDAP and others were present on the occasion.