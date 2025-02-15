Chief Minister Punjab leads efforts to transform agriculture sector: Azma Bukhari

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari revealed Saturday that the Chief Minister of Punjab was spearheading efforts to revolutionize the agriculture sector and uplift the common people, with the Kissan Cards project at the forefront and work is progressing rapidly on the 'Food Basket scheme'.

Azma Bukhari added that the Punjab government's Food Basket scheme is on the fast track, with rapid progress being made to ensure timely delivery of essential food items to deserving families, furthering the government's commitment to welfare and social support.

She added that this initiative aims to provide relief and stability to vulnerable populations and the government is working tirelessly to ensure its successful implementation.

Azma Bukhari praised Maryam Nawaz, saying, "I am deeply inspired by Maryam Nawaz's unwavering commitment to the people of Pakistan. Her vision for a more equitable society is truly admirable and I am honored to work under her leadership. Her guidance and support have been instrumental in shaping our government's welfare initiatives, including the Food Basket scheme, she mentioned.

She further added the historic "Nigehban Ramadan Package" will continue registration until February 15th, bringing relief to deserving families during Ramadan. 'Nigehban Ramadan Package' is a shining example of Maryam Nawaz' s compassion and dedication to the welfare of the people, she said and added, this initiative has brought immense relief to countless families during the holy month of Ramadan, and its impact will be felt for a long time to come.