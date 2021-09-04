Chief Minister Punjab listen peoples' problems at open Katcheri

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, while setting another example of public service, held an open Katcheri at 90-SQA on Saturday and listened to the peoples' problems of the remote areas of Southern Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, while setting another example of public service, held an open Katcheri at 90-SQA on Saturday and listened to the peoples' problems of the remote areas of Southern Punjab.

The chief minister met with hundreds of people individually at the open Katcheri and issued instruction on the spot to resolve their problems.

On the special directive of the chief minister, secretaries, police officers and officials of 15 departments concerned of South Punjab were also present on the occasion. Women from far flung areas also participated in the open Katcheri.

Usman Buzdar listened their problems and assured them that a prompt action will be taken to redress their grievances. The chief minister while talking on the occasion said that he was a public representative and will leave no stone unturned to resolve the peoples' problems.

Delay in providing relief to the people will not be tolerated at all, he warned.

The chief minister said that solving public issues was his responsibility and he will not sit calmly until the problems of the people of backward and neglected areas were solved. The incumbent government believed in work rather than projects of self projection. The differently able youth also met with the CM in the open Katcheri and apprised him about their problems. On which, Usman Buzdar directed the authorities concerned to solve their problems.

The people while expressing their views in open Katcheri said that no one could ever thought to enter the CM office in the past. They were of the view that Usman Buzdar had set a example of public service by opening the doors of his office for the common man.