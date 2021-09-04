UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Listen Peoples' Problems At Open Katcheri

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 10:18 PM

Chief Minister Punjab listen peoples' problems at open Katcheri

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, while setting another example of public service, held an open Katcheri at 90-SQA on Saturday and listened to the peoples' problems of the remote areas of Southern Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, while setting another example of public service, held an open Katcheri at 90-SQA on Saturday and listened to the peoples' problems of the remote areas of Southern Punjab.

The chief minister met with hundreds of people individually at the open Katcheri and issued instruction on the spot to resolve their problems.

On the special directive of the chief minister, secretaries, police officers and officials of 15 departments concerned of South Punjab were also present on the occasion. Women from far flung areas also participated in the open Katcheri.

Usman Buzdar listened their problems and assured them that a prompt action will be taken to redress their grievances. The chief minister while talking on the occasion said that he was a public representative and will leave no stone unturned to resolve the peoples' problems.

Delay in providing relief to the people will not be tolerated at all, he warned.

The chief minister said that solving public issues was his responsibility and he will not sit calmly until the problems of the people of backward and neglected areas were solved. The incumbent government believed in work rather than projects of self projection. The differently able youth also met with the CM in the open Katcheri and apprised him about their problems. On which, Usman Buzdar directed the authorities concerned to solve their problems.

The people while expressing their views in open Katcheri said that no one could ever thought to enter the CM office in the past. They were of the view that Usman Buzdar had set a example of public service by opening the doors of his office for the common man.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Punjab Man Women All From Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Tanzania in new crackdown on opposition party

Tanzania in new crackdown on opposition party

1 minute ago
 AJK legislative Assembly pays tributes to Syed Ali ..

AJK legislative Assembly pays tributes to Syed Ali Geelani, condemns funeral res ..

1 minute ago
 RO directs best arrangements to ensure transparent ..

RO directs best arrangements to ensure transparent, impartial elections

1 minute ago
 Gargash, UK Minister of State for South Asia and C ..

Gargash, UK Minister of State for South Asia and Commonwealth review bilateral r ..

1 hour ago
 Commissioner for strict monitoring of oxygen cylin ..

Commissioner for strict monitoring of oxygen cylinder rates

6 minutes ago
 Vital to introduce solar energy system in railways ..

Vital to introduce solar energy system in railways

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.