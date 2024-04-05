Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Message On Youm Al Quds
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2024 | 06:04 PM
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has saluted the unflinching resolve and unwavering determination of the Palestinians on the Al-Quds Day
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has saluted the unflinching resolve and unwavering determination of the Palestinians on the Al-Quds Day.
In a statement, she said, "The sacrifices of our Palestinian brethren who are laying down their precious lives for the sake of freedom will not go waste. Israeli oppression and tyranny will not weaken the Palestinians fight for their liberation. The Zionists state’s brutalities on our Palestinian brothers and sisters is highly condemnable.
The first Qibla is a sacred place for all the Muslims across the globe".
Maryam Nawaz called upon the international community to immediately help cease the ongoing brutalities and barbarity committed by Israel, adding that the international community should play a proactive role in getting the UN Security Council resolutions and agreements implemented in letter and spirit. The CM outlined that peace would remain an elusive dream in the world unless the Palestinian and Kashmir issues are not amicably resolved.
Recent Stories
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan embarks on Umrah journey
PM will undertake visit to Saudi Arabia from Saturday
Lahore High Court (LHC) promotes 20 AD&SJs
Continuous efforts vital to ensure price control: Bilal Yasin
Two held with 6kg hashish
PFA disposes of 11,540 litre contaminated drinks
Juma tul Wida & Youm Al-Quds observed under tight security
President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..
Aalia Rasheed resigns as PCB media and Communication Director
PM calls for global role to halt Israeli oppression against Palestinians
UAE decides to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel
Pakistan to receive $3b under standby arrangement: Julie Kozack
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM will undertake visit to Saudi Arabia from Saturday9 minutes ago
-
Lahore High Court (LHC) promotes 20 AD&SJs6 minutes ago
-
Continuous efforts vital to ensure price control: Bilal Yasin13 minutes ago
-
Two held with 6kg hashish13 minutes ago
-
PFA disposes of 11,540 litre contaminated drinks13 minutes ago
-
Juma tul Wida & Youm Al-Quds observed under tight security13 minutes ago
-
Minister inaugurates first mobile pet clinic van in Lahore30 minutes ago
-
11 dead, 1375 injured in 1261 RTCs in Punjab30 minutes ago
-
Modi forcing systematic demographic change in Muslim majority IIOJK: Report39 minutes ago
-
Mega project for uplift of Bahawalpur on the cards: Commissioner39 minutes ago
-
DC for success of plantation drive40 minutes ago
-
President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontiers55 minutes ago