Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz message on Youm Al Quds

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has saluted the unflinching resolve and unwavering determination of the Palestinians on the Al-Quds Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has saluted the unflinching resolve and unwavering determination of the Palestinians on the Al-Quds Day.

In a statement, she said, "The sacrifices of our Palestinian brethren who are laying down their precious lives for the sake of freedom will not go waste. Israeli oppression and tyranny will not weaken the Palestinians fight for their liberation. The Zionists state’s brutalities on our Palestinian brothers and sisters is highly condemnable.

The first Qibla is a sacred place for all the Muslims across the globe".

Maryam Nawaz called upon the international community to immediately help cease the ongoing brutalities and barbarity committed by Israel, adding that the international community should play a proactive role in getting the UN Security Council resolutions and agreements implemented in letter and spirit. The CM outlined that peace would remain an elusive dream in the world unless the Palestinian and Kashmir issues are not amicably resolved.