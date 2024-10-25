Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves more funds for police martyrs' families

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken another commendable step for the welfare of police martyrs' families by approving an increase in funds for home purchases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken another commendable step for the welfare of police martyrs' families by approving an increase in funds for home purchases.

Through the dedicated efforts of IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, funding for housing purchases for police martyrs' families has been raised, ranging from Rs. 5 million to Rs. 20 million.

Under this new initiative, the fund for purchasing homes for the families of martyred constables and head constables has been increased by Rs. 5 million, bringing the total to Rs. 18.5 million.

Similarly, families of martyred ASIs and sub-inspectors will now receive a total of Rs.

24.5 million, reflecting an increase of Rs. 7 million. For the families of martyred inspectors and DSPs, the fund has been increased by Rs. 10 million, while families of SPs and SSPs will see an increase of Rs. 12 million. Families of DIGs and officers of higher ranks will now receive an increase of Rs. 20 million for home purchases.

IG Punjab expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, noting that the increase in funds will ease the challenges in purchasing suitable housing and offer improved living conditions for the families of martyrs.