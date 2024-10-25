Open Menu

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif Approves More Funds For Police Martyrs' Families

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2024 | 07:25 PM

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves more funds for police martyrs' families

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken another commendable step for the welfare of police martyrs' families by approving an increase in funds for home purchases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken another commendable step for the welfare of police martyrs' families by approving an increase in funds for home purchases.

Through the dedicated efforts of IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, funding for housing purchases for police martyrs' families has been raised, ranging from Rs. 5 million to Rs. 20 million.

Under this new initiative, the fund for purchasing homes for the families of martyred constables and head constables has been increased by Rs. 5 million, bringing the total to Rs. 18.5 million.

Similarly, families of martyred ASIs and sub-inspectors will now receive a total of Rs.

24.5 million, reflecting an increase of Rs. 7 million. For the families of martyred inspectors and DSPs, the fund has been increased by Rs. 10 million, while families of SPs and SSPs will see an increase of Rs. 12 million. Families of DIGs and officers of higher ranks will now receive an increase of Rs. 20 million for home purchases.

IG Punjab expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, noting that the increase in funds will ease the challenges in purchasing suitable housing and offer improved living conditions for the families of martyrs.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Martyrs Shaheed Chief Minister Punjab Punjab From Million Housing

Recent Stories

NEPRA hikes electricity price for K-Electric consu ..

NEPRA hikes electricity price for K-Electric consumers by Rs 3.03 per Unit

4 minutes ago
 Wheat to be cultivated on 16.5m acres of land in P ..

Wheat to be cultivated on 16.5m acres of land in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reje ..

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique rejects reports of funds shortage ..

2 minutes ago
 Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usma ..

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwa awards appreciation cer ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan gains momentum as Saud’s hits century

Pakistan gains momentum as Saud’s hits century

2 minutes ago
 CS orders prompt resolution to KPC issues, discuss ..

CS orders prompt resolution to KPC issues, discuss solarization of KPC, MDA plot ..

2 minutes ago
Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaull ..

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar for completion of Saf ..

2 minutes ago
 PTI MPA re-arrested after escaping from prison van ..

PTI MPA re-arrested after escaping from prison vans under attack

15 minutes ago
 CDA plans bicycle tracks with sustainability in mi ..

CDA plans bicycle tracks with sustainability in mind

9 minutes ago
 Sukkur barrage bridge to remain close till June 30

Sukkur barrage bridge to remain close till June 30

6 minutes ago
 No sportsmen unemployed as govt revives department ..

No sportsmen unemployed as govt revives departmental games: Kiran Dar

6 minutes ago
 Down syndrome is not a disease but a chromosomal c ..

Down syndrome is not a disease but a chromosomal condition: CM Murad

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan