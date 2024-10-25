- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves more funds for police martyrs' families
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif Approves More Funds For Police Martyrs' Families
Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2024 | 07:25 PM
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken another commendable step for the welfare of police martyrs' families by approving an increase in funds for home purchases
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken another commendable step for the welfare of police martyrs' families by approving an increase in funds for home purchases.
Through the dedicated efforts of IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, funding for housing purchases for police martyrs' families has been raised, ranging from Rs. 5 million to Rs. 20 million.
Under this new initiative, the fund for purchasing homes for the families of martyred constables and head constables has been increased by Rs. 5 million, bringing the total to Rs. 18.5 million.
Similarly, families of martyred ASIs and sub-inspectors will now receive a total of Rs.
24.5 million, reflecting an increase of Rs. 7 million. For the families of martyred inspectors and DSPs, the fund has been increased by Rs. 10 million, while families of SPs and SSPs will see an increase of Rs. 12 million. Families of DIGs and officers of higher ranks will now receive an increase of Rs. 20 million for home purchases.
IG Punjab expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, noting that the increase in funds will ease the challenges in purchasing suitable housing and offer improved living conditions for the families of martyrs.
Recent Stories
NEPRA hikes electricity price for K-Electric consumers by Rs 3.03 per Unit
Wheat to be cultivated on 16.5m acres of land in Punjab
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique rejects reports of funds shortage ..
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwa awards appreciation cer ..
Pakistan gains momentum as Saud’s hits century
CS orders prompt resolution to KPC issues, discuss solarization of KPC, MDA plot ..
Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar for completion of Saf ..
PTI MPA re-arrested after escaping from prison vans under attack
CDA plans bicycle tracks with sustainability in mind
Sukkur barrage bridge to remain close till June 30
No sportsmen unemployed as govt revives departmental games: Kiran Dar
Down syndrome is not a disease but a chromosomal condition: CM Murad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NEPRA hikes electricity price for K-Electric consumers by Rs 3.03 per Unit4 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique rejects reports of funds shortage at Mayo Hospital2 minutes ago
-
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwa awards appreciation certificate to Christia ..2 minutes ago
-
CS orders prompt resolution to KPC issues, discuss solarization of KPC, MDA plots2 minutes ago
-
Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar for completion of Safe City Project in Si ..2 minutes ago
-
PTI MPA re-arrested after escaping from prison vans under attack15 minutes ago
-
CDA plans bicycle tracks with sustainability in mind9 minutes ago
-
Sukkur barrage bridge to remain close till June 306 minutes ago
-
No sportsmen unemployed as govt revives departmental games: Kiran Dar6 minutes ago
-
Down syndrome is not a disease but a chromosomal condition: CM Murad6 minutes ago
-
Abducted baby boy recovered after 11 days, female accused arrested6 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti orders to expedite anti-encroachments operation, retrieve occupied land2 minutes ago