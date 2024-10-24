Open Menu

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif Grieved Over Death Of Two Kids In Kotli Sattian Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2024 | 07:48 PM

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif grieved over death of two kids in Kotli Sattian accident

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed profound grief over the death of two children in a school van accident in Kotli Sattian

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed profound grief over the death of two children in a school van accident in Kotli Sattian.

She expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved families and directed to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

