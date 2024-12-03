Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif launches country’s 1st ever Suthra Punjab program

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif launched Pakistan’s biggest “Suthra Punjab” program and also set target of Zero Waste Punjab in three months

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif launched Pakistan’s biggest “Suthra Punjab” program and also set target of Zero Waste Punjab in three months.

She inspected modern loaders, trucks and other equipment for cleaning purposes during a ceremony being held at the Expo Centre. She also witnessed a spray machine, road washer and e-bike. She also interacted with the staff and appreciated sanitary workers as well.

She while addressing the launching ceremony of “Suthra Punjab”, expressed her determination to achieve target of Zero Waste Punjab in three months. She said, “For the first time, the Punjab government has launched a program to clean cities and villages on uniformity basis. We thank Allah Almighty for launching 'Suthra Punjab' program across the province. Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was felt overjoyed to hear about the launching of Suthra Punjab program. Muhammad Nawaz Sharif appreciated the uniform cleaning program of cities and villages.”

She added, “Keeping our streets and muhallahs like our own houses is our foremost duty. If everyone keeps their streets and muhallahs neat and clean, then Punjab will give a neat look. After few weeks, one lakh people will get employment. Roads and streets will be washed and made neat and clean. The industry related to sanitation and waste management will be promoted. I felt pleased to see Murree neat and clean after many years. All kinds of machines are available for undertaking cleaning activities in Murree. As many as 21,000 modern machines and more than 80,000 equipment are being provided for cleaning and garbage collection across Punjab.”

She said, “I am working day and night to improve the lives of the people. Cleaning is half of faith, cleaners are not small but great people. Just as daughters keep their homes clean, a ‘daughter of Punjab’ will keep Punjab clean as well. The cleaners will get compensation under the minimum wage agreement. Instead of throwing garbage in a scattered manner, regular dumping sites are being built. After the tenure of Shehbaz Sharif, the metro bus track was destroyed. It seemed like a tin can is plying on the road. If Shehbaz Sharif's government and work had continued, it is difficult to comprehend where Punjab would have been after six years and where would Pakistan be. I could not find Shehbaz Sharif's developing Punjab. After Shehbaz Sharif's end of tenure in Punjab, I found Punjab heading towards a disastrous four-year period of decline.”

CM Punjab said, “When I assumed office, I found only problems, dilapidated roads, poor sanitation system, schools and hospitals in a deteriorated condition. It is necessary to clean political filth from Pakistan like streets and muhallahs. Punjab province did not pay heed to repeated calls for committing vandalizing and saboteur activities. Not more than two dozen came out from any city to participate in the protest movement. Every call for protest was badly rejected. We have spent the previous four years in rallies and processions with the people, not even a pot has ever been broken. Those who claim themselves democratic should also behave in a democratic manner. As long as you continued to hold rallies and processions, no one stopped you.”

She said, “No one is willing to trust those who attacked their own country on May 9. Neither they are peaceful nor holding peaceful protests, no peaceful protest was carried out on November 24. Police and Rangers personnel were undergoing treatment at the same place in CMH. PTI protesters committed a lot of atrocities on the law enforcement personnel and I felt stunned to see condition of the injured personnel after visiting the hospital. The PTI workers captured Superintendent of Police alone and inflicted wounds on his head with nailed sticks.

Where in the world such a peaceful protest is held? PTI failed to carry out any peaceful sit-in or protests since 2014.”

She added, “People of KPK are our brothers and cannot commit such unlawful activities. They are brave, courageous patriot Pathans. Foreigners were given money to commit violence, arson and vandalism. People armed with pistols and rifles came forward and shot at the police. Everyone saw funerals of Rangers and policemen. If a thousand people died, where were their funerals held? PTI claiming from 1,000 to 500, from 500 to 270 and now they claim only 12 people have died. The video of Bushra Bibi's escape was shown. Why didn't they make a video of killing people. If Rangers, police personnel or anyone's life is lost, the prisoner sitting in Adiala prison is responsible for it.”

She said, “Who told you to do wrong and go to jail? If you allow them to play openly, they will commit bloodshed. Dozens of Rangers and police personnel have been badly injured and hospitalized. The mastermind is sitting in jail. This is a group of terrorists, it must be eradicated. If you commit unlawful activities then a stern action will be taken against you."

The CM said that the longest agenda of the cabinet, which includes the welfare of the people has been approved today. As many as 1200 houses have been built under the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ project, 3500 more are going to be built, she said and added that one lakh houses will be built in 12 months. People's lives are getting easier and comfortable. They earnestly pray for the well-being of the government, she added.

The Chief Minister said, “I want the KPK cabinet to also formulate plans for the welfare of people. The KPK cabinet discusses to purchase of tear gas shells and vehicles used for attacks. Government employees are made to launch attack by wearing plain clothes. Putting a province before the federation is a dangerous trend and a criminal mindset. It is the duty of every Pakistani to eliminate their criminal mindset. Otherwise, it will cause colossal loss in every respect. I want to thank the people of Punjab for rejecting the call for causing unrest and chaos. We will foil their nefarious designs with hard work and passion.”

She said, “I pray that may Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif continue to serve their country and the nation in the same manner. Maryam Nawaz Sharif can be democratic activist, but not a violent activist. In peaceful protests, people convey their point of views to the relevant stakeholders. No one comes armed with weapons to hold a peaceful protest. We have also faced imprisonment, Nawaz Sharif did not ever said to get him out of jail otherwise he will not let the country run smoothly.”

She added, “The Punjab government has spent Rs. 26 billion through the ‘Kisan Card’. The country is heading towards higher elevation and improvement will be seen in every sector after every passing day. By the grace of Allah Almighty Pakistan will get its deserved exalted esteemed position. I thank to Allah Almighty that every single moment is spent for the welfare of the people.”

Provincial Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafique in his address, gave details of Suthra Punjab Program and apprised that 60,000 tonnes of waste is generated on a daily basis. Unfortunately, only 20,000 waste was collected. No garbage will be seen anywhere in Lahore now. After identifying the garbage, it must be cleared within a few hours, otherwise the relevant company will be fined, he added.

Speaker Punjab Assembly, provincial ministers, assembly members, government officers and other relevant stakeholders were present.