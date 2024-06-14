Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif Meets MPAs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 11:01 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) from different districts of the province to have a first-hand knowledge of public issues and development needs in their respective Constituencies, here on Friday.
The Chief Minister told the visiting MPAs that upgradation of Primary health centers across Punjab is in final stages of completion. She said, ”I am monitoring the health affairs day in and day out,” adding, ”We are expanding the scope of projects like Field Hospital and Clinic on Wheels.
The visiting public representatives appreciated the Field Hospital and Clinic on Wheels projects, and paid tribute to Madam Chief Minister for different public welfare projects in the first 100 days of her government. They acknowledged,”People are getting relief at their doorsteps with Field Hospital and Clinic on Wheels projects.”
Saud Majeed, MPAs Malik Khalid Mahmood and Adnan Afzal Chattha were among those who met the CM.
On this occasion, Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik was also present.
