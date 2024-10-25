Open Menu

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif Meets PML-N MPAs From Sargodha, Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2024 | 06:54 PM

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif meets PML-N MPAs from Sargodha, Sialkot

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) from Sargodha and Sialkot districts, Manawar Hussain and Muhammad Faiz, respectively, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) from Sargodha and Sialkot districts, Manawar Hussain and Muhammad Faiz, respectively, here on Friday.

She directed the assembly members to continuously monitor development projects and the CM Initiatives. She directed them to review fluctuation in prices of bread, flour and other essential commodities.

The CM said, “Punjab is the only province where bread and flour is available at the cheapest price. The efforts of the political and administrative team to reduce and stabilize the prices of bread and flour are commendable.

The Punjab government will establish a commendable historic standard of public service.”

She added, “For the first time in the history of Pakistan, we are establishing a formal system of price control and a separate department as well. Resolving economic hardships caused to the people due to inflation is foremost among our priorities.”

The Assembly Members apprised CM Punjab about problems of their relevant Constituencies and public needs. The Assembly Members appreciated public welfare projects of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif. They also paid tribute to the historic initiatives being undertaken for the farmers.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab Provincial Assembly Sargodha Price Sialkot From Flour

Recent Stories

Food items should never be put in non-standard pla ..

Food items should never be put in non-standard plastic bags: Marriyum

44 seconds ago
 Lahore Youth Festival trials kick off

Lahore Youth Festival trials kick off

46 seconds ago
 Governor Kundi enjoys Pak-Eng match at Rawalpindi ..

Governor Kundi enjoys Pak-Eng match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

3 minutes ago
 12-year-old girl killed, two children injured

12-year-old girl killed, two children injured

49 seconds ago
 Lahore Police intensify crackdown on illegal firea ..

Lahore Police intensify crackdown on illegal firearms, aerial firing

51 seconds ago
 Landhi police raids betel-nut, mainpuri factory, a ..

Landhi police raids betel-nut, mainpuri factory, arrests one

37 seconds ago
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique str ..

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique stresses research, transparency i ..

38 seconds ago
 DC for awareness against dengue

DC for awareness against dengue

40 seconds ago
 PM congratulates nation as Pakistan Stock Exchange ..

PM congratulates nation as Pakistan Stock Exchange surpasses historic 90,000 poi ..

41 seconds ago
 KP Govt to support fish farmers to restore flood d ..

KP Govt to support fish farmers to restore flood damaged farms

43 seconds ago
 Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Mehsud for pla ..

Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Mehsud for plantation in graveyard, provisio ..

28 seconds ago
 Several injured near Sangjani Toll Plaza firing in ..

Several injured near Sangjani Toll Plaza firing incident

30 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan