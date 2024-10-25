Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif Meets PML-N MPAs From Sargodha, Sialkot
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) from Sargodha and Sialkot districts, Manawar Hussain and Muhammad Faiz, respectively, here on Friday
She directed the assembly members to continuously monitor development projects and the CM Initiatives. She directed them to review fluctuation in prices of bread, flour and other essential commodities.
The CM said, “Punjab is the only province where bread and flour is available at the cheapest price. The efforts of the political and administrative team to reduce and stabilize the prices of bread and flour are commendable.
The Punjab government will establish a commendable historic standard of public service.”
She added, “For the first time in the history of Pakistan, we are establishing a formal system of price control and a separate department as well. Resolving economic hardships caused to the people due to inflation is foremost among our priorities.”
The Assembly Members apprised CM Punjab about problems of their relevant Constituencies and public needs. The Assembly Members appreciated public welfare projects of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif. They also paid tribute to the historic initiatives being undertaken for the farmers.
