Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pays Tributes To Baba Bulhey Shah
Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2024 | 10:00 PM
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid rich tribute to the spiritual and religious services of Hazrat Syed Muhammad Abdullah Shah also known as Baba Bulhey Shah
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid rich tribute to the spiritual and religious services of Hazrat Syed Muhammad Abdullah Shah also known as Baba Bulhey Shah.
Congratulating the devotees on his 267th Urs, she said, "Baba Bulhey Shah is considered the pioneer of mysticism and knowledge.
Bulhey Shah recognised the importance of knowledge and true love.”
The CM said, "Bulhey Shah made public welfare, tolerance and harmony basis of his discourse," adding, "Bulhey Shah's words are alive today, giving peace to hearts."
Recent Stories
Twelve terrorists killed in Tirah Valley IBO
One killed, five injured in road mishap
River Indus still flow in medium, low flood
ECO, ECI heads vow to enhance economic & cultural cooperation
Typhoon Shanshan churns up Japan, up to six dead
Verstappen quickest in opening F1 Italian GP practice
Shaheen Shah Afridi released from Test squad
Five terrorists killed in three separate IBOs conducted in Balochistan
BISP collaborate with Riphah International to provide skill training to its bene ..
Kisan card initiative makes easier access to agri inputs for farmers
Issuance of CNICs to Afghan nationals: Court reserves verdict on bail applicatio ..
Inside story of PM Shehbaz's meeting with Maulana Fazl comes to light
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Twelve terrorists killed in Tirah Valley IBO1 minute ago
-
One killed, five injured in road mishap1 minute ago
-
River Indus still flow in medium, low flood1 minute ago
-
ECO, ECI heads vow to enhance economic & cultural cooperation1 minute ago
-
Five terrorists killed in three separate IBOs conducted in Balochistan57 seconds ago
-
BISP collaborate with Riphah International to provide skill training to its beneficiaries59 seconds ago
-
Kisan card initiative makes easier access to agri inputs for farmers21 minutes ago
-
Issuance of CNICs to Afghan nationals: Court reserves verdict on bail applications of 4 NADRA offici ..27 minutes ago
-
Inside story of PM Shehbaz's meeting with Maulana Fazl comes to light41 minutes ago
-
107 power pilferers caught, Rs 8.45m fine imposed in MEPCO region in single day30 minutes ago
-
Chairman Safora town inspect situation after rain30 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi grieved over demise of 12 of family members at Dir Up ..30 minutes ago