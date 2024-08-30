Open Menu

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pays Tributes To Baba Bulhey Shah

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid rich tribute to the spiritual and religious services of Hazrat Syed Muhammad Abdullah Shah also known as Baba Bulhey Shah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid rich tribute to the spiritual and religious services of Hazrat Syed Muhammad Abdullah Shah also known as Baba Bulhey Shah.

Congratulating the devotees on his 267th Urs, she said, "Baba Bulhey Shah is considered the pioneer of mysticism and knowledge.

Bulhey Shah recognised the importance of knowledge and true love.”

The CM said, "Bulhey Shah made public welfare, tolerance and harmony basis of his discourse," adding, "Bulhey Shah's words are alive today, giving peace to hearts."

