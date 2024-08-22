- Home
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif Takes Notice Of Firing On School Van In Attock
Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2024 | 11:45 PM
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of a firing incident on a school van in Attock, and sought an immediate report from the Inspector General of Police in this regard
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of a firing incident on a school van in Attock, and sought an immediate report from the Inspector General of Police in this regard.
Madam Chief Minister expressed profound sorrow and grief over the death of two female students, and directed the authorities concerned to provide the best medical treatment facilities to the injured in this incident.
