Chief Minister Punjab message on World Heart Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said that citizens should take care of their health and the cardiac patients should, particularly, be more careful in the wake of the corona.

In his message here on Monday, the CM maintained that the risk of cardiac attack had increased after the corona and it was imperative to take care of cardiac health along with taking other measures to remain safe from different diseases.

The adoption of a healthy lifestyle and the use of simple food was the best safety measure to avoid cardiac diseases, he added.

Usman Buzdar asserted that people should also avoid harmful habits like smoking to keep their hearts healthy.

He said the government ensured to take steps for the cardiac patients during the coronavirus pandemic, adding that such patients were provided with the best treatment facilities through Sehat Insaf Cards.

Patients from all the provinces will equally benefit from the facility of DG Khan Institute of Cardiology and the government is also deliberating about setting up more cardiology institutesto provide the best treatment facilities to the doorsteps ofpatients, he added.