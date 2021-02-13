UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Punjab

Message On World Radio Day

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 09:46 PM

Chief Minister Punjab message on World Radio Day

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has termed the radio the best and an effective source of mass communication and said that despite the rapid growth of electronic and social media, radio was still an important source of authentic information

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has termed the radio the best and an effective source of mass communication and said that despite the rapid growth of electronic and social media, radio was still an important source of authentic information.

In his message on World Radio Day, he said the radio had also developed itself on modern lines with the passage of time.

Usman Buzdar said that Radio Pakistan had discharged its obligation in an effective manner in every era. Radio Pakistan kept its listener informed from every movement of war especially its role during the wars of 1965 and 1971 was commendable, he maintained.

The Chief Minister said that when there was no electricity in his area, he used to listen to radio broadcasts.

Radio Pakistan through running commentary of hockey and cricket matches kept the sports lovers informed from movement to movement situation.

Usman Buzdar aid that programmes being broadcast on the radio have interest for the people of different walks of life. He said radio was still providing guidance to its listeners in different sectors including agriculture, health and sports.

He said that Radio Pakistan had comprehensively taken part in polio campaign, the war against dengue and COVID-19.

He lauded the role of Radio Pakistan and said that its significance cannot be denied.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Hockey Chief Minister World Dengue Sports Polio Electricity Punjab Social Media Agriculture From Best Usman Buzdar Love

Recent Stories

Awarding Senate tickets prerogative of party: Rehm ..

34 seconds ago

Old enmity claims life in Faisalabad

35 seconds ago

7.1-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Fukushima, ..

37 seconds ago

US Senate Votes to Call Witnesses in Trump Impeach ..

38 seconds ago

78 candidates file Senate election nomination pape ..

40 seconds ago

Greek Prime Minister calls on skeptical citizens t ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.