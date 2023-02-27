UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Directs To Expedite Hospital Schemes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2023 | 08:56 PM

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Monday directed to expedite the completion of ongoing public sector hospital schemes to ensure the best healthcare facilities to the public without delay

During a meeting held at his office to review progress on the Nishtar Hospital-II Multan project, the CM emphasized the need to dispose of all allied matters in order to operationalize the hospital as soon as possible.

According to the briefing given during the meeting, the first two phases of the Nishtar Hospital-II Multan project were set to be functionalized by May and September this year, respectively.

The OPD, emergency and other wards of Nishtar Hospital-II were expected to be opened for the public in the first phase, as necessary medical equipment had already been procured. Construction work on some remaining phases was expected to be completed within the next two months.

The meeting was attended by officials, including provincial ministers Amir Mir and Dr Javed Akram, secretary finance, secretary SHC&ME, secretary information, CEO of IDAP and others.

