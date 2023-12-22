Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved at labourers killing

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has condoled the death of five labourers, who were shot dead at an under-construction police station in South Waziristan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has condoled the death of five labourers, who were shot dead at an under-construction police station in South Waziristan.

He extended sympathies to the bereaved families. He also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured labourers.