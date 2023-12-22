Open Menu

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Grieved At Labourers Killing

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2023 | 07:18 PM

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved at labourers killing

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has condoled the death of five labourers, who were shot dead at an under-construction police station in South Waziristan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has condoled the death of five labourers, who were shot dead at an under-construction police station in South Waziristan.

He extended sympathies to the bereaved families. He also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured labourers.

Related Topics

Injured Dead South Waziristan Chief Minister Punjab Police Station

Recent Stories

Kundi submits nomination papers, optimistic to vic ..

Kundi submits nomination papers, optimistic to victorious against opponents

11 minutes ago
 IPMG meeting urges fortifying gender data collecti ..

IPMG meeting urges fortifying gender data collection to promote gender equality

11 minutes ago
 Mushaal acknowledges Christian community's role in ..

Mushaal acknowledges Christian community's role in national development

12 minutes ago
 FM Jilani saddened over life loss in tragic Prague ..

FM Jilani saddened over life loss in tragic Prague University shooting

12 minutes ago
 10 gamblers held with stake money

10 gamblers held with stake money

12 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to take action against illegal m ..

DC chairs meeting to take action against illegal medical stores

12 minutes ago
KP Cabinet reiterated commitments to provide level ..

KP Cabinet reiterated commitments to provide level playing field in Election

12 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi orders 24/7 CT- ..

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi orders 24/7 CT-Scan, MRI reports facility

21 minutes ago
 DPO Haripur assures foolproof security for Christm ..

DPO Haripur assures foolproof security for Christmas festivities

20 minutes ago
 Hailey College organises award distribution ceremo ..

Hailey College organises award distribution ceremony

20 minutes ago
 Solangi reiterates commitment to hold free, fair g ..

Solangi reiterates commitment to hold free, fair general elections in February n ..

20 minutes ago
 PMD indicates chances of light rain, snowfall in P ..

PMD indicates chances of light rain, snowfall in Potohar region, KP, Kashmir

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan