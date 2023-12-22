Open Menu

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Orders 24/7 CT-Scan, MRI Reports Facility

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2023 | 07:17 PM

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has directed the health secretary that all hospitals must adhere to a 24/7 facility for providing CT scans and MRI reports to patients

He made a surprise visit to Children's Hospital on Friday where parents raised concerns regarding delayed issuance of CT scans and MRI reports.

The CM was informed that CT scans and MRI reports were issued three days after the tests.

The CM warned that hospitals found to be causing delay in delivering CT scans and MRI reports would face administrative action.

During his visit, the CM inspected various wards, interacted with parents of children and inspected the medical facilities. The CM also inspected up-gradation work, engaged with the labourers and assessed progress.

