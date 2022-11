Chief Minister Punjab nominates Shajar Abbas as Nankana OPC chairman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has nominated Rai Shajar Abbas as the chairman of the district committee Nankana Sahib of Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has nominated Rai Shajar Abbas as the chairman of the district committee Nankana Sahib of Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab.

The chief minister issued a notification during a meeting with Rai Shajar Abbas here on Tuesday and expressed best wishes for him.

Rai Shajar thanked the chief minister for his trust.