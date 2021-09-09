UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Offers Condolence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of mother of Senator Faisal Vawda.

In a condolence message, he extended heartfelt sympathies to the Senator Faisal Vawda and bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

