UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Offers Condolence

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 07:58 PM

Chief Minister Punjab offers condolence

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives in a incident where a fire engulfed a house in the precincts of Factory Area Police Station

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives in a incident where a fire engulfed a house in the precincts of Factory Area Police Station.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family and ordered for providing best medical treatment to the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Chief Minister Punjab Police Station Family Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Hypermotion Dubai advisory member ranks UAE among ..

Hypermotion Dubai advisory member ranks UAE among world’s highest charging sta ..

2 minutes ago
 MPA urges people to adopt precautionary measures t ..

MPA urges people to adopt precautionary measures to eliminate dengue virus

4 minutes ago
 Erdogan Says Ambassadors of 10 Countries Calling f ..

Erdogan Says Ambassadors of 10 Countries Calling for Kavala Release to Be Expell ..

4 minutes ago
 Govt to maintain law & order effectively: CM

Govt to maintain law & order effectively: CM

7 minutes ago
 182 new corona case reported in Punjab : P&SHD

182 new corona case reported in Punjab : P&SHD

7 minutes ago
 Chief Minister express good wishes for cricket tea ..

Chief Minister express good wishes for cricket team

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.