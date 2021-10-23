Chief Minister Punjab offers condolence

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives in a incident where a fire engulfed a house in the precincts of Factory Area Police Station

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives in a incident where a fire engulfed a house in the precincts of Factory Area Police Station.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family and ordered for providing best medical treatment to the injured.