Chief Minister Punjab Offers Condolence

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 08:08 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives in a road accident near Mandi Bahauddin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives in a road accident near Mandi Bahauddin.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved families.

He also directed the authorities concerned to provide best medical facilities to the injured.

Usman Buzdar has also sought a report from RPO Gujranwala about the incident and has directed to initiate legal action against the driver responsible.

