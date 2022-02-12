Chief Minister Punjab offers condolence

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of wife of columnist and anchorperson Irshad Bhatti

In a condolence message, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to them to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.