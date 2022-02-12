UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Offers Condolence

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2022 | 08:17 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of wife of columnist and anchorperson Irshad Bhatti.

In a condolence message, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to them to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

