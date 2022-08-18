Chief Minister Punjab offers condolence the death of famous cartoonist Irshad Haider Zaidi

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of famous cartoonist Irshad Haider Zaidi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of famous cartoonist Irshad Haider Zaidi.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the CM extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and noted that the late Irshad Haider Zaidi introduced a new trend through animated cartoons.

May Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved heirs to bear the loss with equanimity, he added.