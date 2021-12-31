Chief Minister Punjab orders action to ensure public order on new year

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the IG police to ensure an atmosphere of public order on the New Year night

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the IG police to ensure an atmosphere of public order on the New Year night.

In a statement issued on Friday, the CM said that indiscriminate action should be taken against those resorting to firing into the air in jubilation and hooliganism on New Year and such individuals should be put behind bars.

The police should take effective measures to curb the incidents of firing and loutish behaviour and a comprehensive strategy be devised in this regard, he said.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar also ordered for taking steps to prevent one-wheeling on the New Year night. He asked for initiating an indiscriminate crackdown on wheelie-doers. Special teams should be constituted to stop one-wheeling, he added.