UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Orders Action To Ensure Public Order On New Year

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2021 | 07:11 PM

Chief Minister Punjab orders action to ensure public order on new year

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the IG police to ensure an atmosphere of public order on the New Year night

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the IG police to ensure an atmosphere of public order on the New Year night.

In a statement issued on Friday, the CM said that indiscriminate action should be taken against those resorting to firing into the air in jubilation and hooliganism on New Year and such individuals should be put behind bars.

The police should take effective measures to curb the incidents of firing and loutish behaviour and a comprehensive strategy be devised in this regard, he said.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar also ordered for taking steps to prevent one-wheeling on the New Year night. He asked for initiating an indiscriminate crackdown on wheelie-doers. Special teams should be constituted to stop one-wheeling, he added.

Related Topics

Firing Chief Minister Police Punjab Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Migrants Influx Declining as 600 Migrants Left on ..

Migrants Influx Declining as 600 Migrants Left on Belarusian Border - Interior M ..

2 minutes ago
 BFA along PANAH for protecting people from harmful ..

BFA along PANAH for protecting people from harmful effects of sugary drinks

3 minutes ago
 Haleem criticizes Sindh govt's move for creating p ..

Haleem criticizes Sindh govt's move for creating provincial police cadre

3 minutes ago
 Opposition's behaviour in NA reprehensible: Chief ..

Opposition's behaviour in NA reprehensible: Chief Minister

3 minutes ago
 Southampton-Newcastle match postponed due to Covid ..

Southampton-Newcastle match postponed due to Covid

5 minutes ago
 MPA Samiullah inaugurates newly constructed road a ..

MPA Samiullah inaugurates newly constructed road at Dera Izzat

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.