Chief Minister Punjab orders crackdown against encroachments, land grabbers, profiteers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday ordered crackdown against encroachments, land grabbers, illegal hoarders and profiteers across the province.

He issued these instructions to Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police and Senior Member board of Revenue while chairing a meeting held in his office.

The chief minister said the government was attaching high priority to improve governance in the province for which an effective mechanism had been evolved for providing relief to the public. He added that crackdown in this regard be launched indiscriminately from tomorrow and report be sent to his office on daily basis.

He said that action against illegal hoarders be taken much before commencement of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak and the elements creating artificial price-hike not be spared.

He maintained that encroachments resulted in traffic problems for public and these problems would be redressed on permanent basis by improving the governance.

Usman Buzdar said that he did not believe in lip service but the concerned authorities would have to show their performance by taking practical steps in this regard.