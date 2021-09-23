Chief Minister Punjab orders effective implementation of anti-dengue plan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the cabinet committee, as well as line departments, to effectively work for eradication of dengue virus and ensure constant review of the field teams' performance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the cabinet committee, as well as line departments, to effectively work for eradication of dengue virus and ensure constant review of the field teams' performance.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the CM asked the line departments to ensure implementation of the anti-dengue plan, saying that effective surveillance should be ensured in Lahore, Rawalpindi and other cities.

The commissioners and deputy commissioners should personally supervise anti-dengue steps, he said and asserted that the routine mantra of 'all good' would not be tolerated as he would personally monitor things.

Every anti-dengue step would be audited along with daily evaluation of the performance.