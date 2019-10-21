Chief Minister Punjab orders for suspending sub-registrar Registry Branch DG Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid an online visit to the Registry Branch DG Khan on Monday from his office through the system, set up by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and ordered for suspending sub-registrar Imran Hameed for not assuming the charge of the post and unavailability in sub-registrar office

According to a handout issued here, the chief minister inquired about the possibility of any extortion money by the staff and said anybody daring to ask for money would be dealt with an iron hand.

One citizen Shahid Rasool informed that sub-registrar city DG Khan had been transferred but the new sub-registrar had not taken charge yet, adding they had come there to pursue their cases and were waiting for the last four to five hours.

Another citizen Ghulam Siddique Khan said he had been visiting the office for the last many days for processing his registry but the officer concerned was not available.

The chief minister reviewed the issue and ordered for suspending sub-registrar Imran Hameed for not assuming the charge of his post on time.

He also called the DC and AC DG Khan to the registry branch for immediate redress of complaints of citizens.

Talking to citizens, Usman Buzdar said he would monitor the field situation daily online by visiting any office in some of the cities of the province.