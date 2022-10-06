Chief Minister Punjab orders making anti-dengue campaign more effective

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has ordered for making the anti-dengue campaign more effective throughout Punjab and in this context, necessary instructions have been issued to the anti-dengue cabinet committee.

The chief minister said that proper reporting and monitoring should be done and full focus should be on clinical management with anti-dengue measures, said a handout issued here.

The anti-dengue teams should be mobilised at local level; they should visit their respective areas regularly and upload on the dashboard, he said adding that at the district level, deputy commissioners should hold meetings daily and review the situation themselves. He added that the reports of the meetings and inspections should be sent to the Chief Minister's Office regularly.

The CM said that work should be continued during Sundays and other holidays for prevention of dengue.

The surveillance teams should pay special attention to hotspots including parks, and green areas should be particularly checked and sprayed as needed.

Meanwhile, monitoring of indoor and outdoor surveillance teams should also be ensured. Anti-dengue activities should be seen not only in Lahore but in every city of Punjab, he stressed.

He said that breeding spots of dengue mosquitoes should be eliminated on priority and the local community should also be included in the dengue prevention campaigns. All treatment facilities should be provided to dengue patients.

He said that negligence in treatment of dengue patients would not be tolerated. Alongside this, people should be sensitised about measures to prevent dengue, he added.