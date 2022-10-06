UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Orders Making Anti-dengue Campaign More Effective

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2022 | 06:46 PM

Chief Minister Punjab orders making anti-dengue campaign more effective

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has ordered for making the anti-dengue campaign more effective throughout Punjab and in this context, necessary instructions have been issued to the anti-dengue cabinet committee

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has ordered for making the anti-dengue campaign more effective throughout Punjab and in this context, necessary instructions have been issued to the anti-dengue cabinet committee.

The chief minister said that proper reporting and monitoring should be done and full focus should be on clinical management with anti-dengue measures, said a handout issued here.

The anti-dengue teams should be mobilised at local level; they should visit their respective areas regularly and upload on the dashboard, he said adding that at the district level, deputy commissioners should hold meetings daily and review the situation themselves. He added that the reports of the meetings and inspections should be sent to the Chief Minister's Office regularly.

The CM said that work should be continued during Sundays and other holidays for prevention of dengue.

The surveillance teams should pay special attention to hotspots including parks, and green areas should be particularly checked and sprayed as needed.

Meanwhile, monitoring of indoor and outdoor surveillance teams should also be ensured. Anti-dengue activities should be seen not only in Lahore but in every city of Punjab, he stressed.

He said that breeding spots of dengue mosquitoes should be eliminated on priority and the local community should also be included in the dengue prevention campaigns. All treatment facilities should be provided to dengue patients.

He said that negligence in treatment of dengue patients would not be tolerated. Alongside this, people should be sensitised about measures to prevent dengue, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Dengue Punjab Holidays Visit All Cabinet

Recent Stories

PTI senators boycott Parliament's joint session

PTI senators boycott Parliament's joint session

46 seconds ago
 Russian Prime Minister to Attend Eurasian Intergov ..

Russian Prime Minister to Attend Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Armenia O ..

49 seconds ago
 EPD to start pilot project of 'weather generators' ..

EPD to start pilot project of 'weather generators' for smog control

51 seconds ago
 2,368,284 calls received at 15 helpline during Sep ..

2,368,284 calls received at 15 helpline during September

52 seconds ago
 PITB to develop Human Resource & Finance Managemen ..

PITB to develop Human Resource & Finance Management Systems for TEPA for Workflo ..

1 hour ago
 Malala Yousafzai joins Joyland as executive produc ..

Malala Yousafzai joins Joyland as executive producer

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.