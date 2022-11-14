Chief Minister Punjab orders reducing security for himself

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi ordered on Monday to reduce protocol and security for him and also ordered for not stopping traffic during his movement.

Signal-to-signal traffic flow should be maintained and the stoppage of traffic at the place should not be more than one per cent, he said.

The CM asserted that stopping the traffic should be avoided keeping in mind convenience of people. "Stopping the traffic, disturbs people and I want to relieve the inconvenience," he said and added that "we have come for the convenience of people.

"The chief minister said that foreign teams and players would be given security according to the Blue Book and traffic police would be equipped with body cams, he added.

A security-related meeting was held under the chair of CM which was attended by Provincial Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Principal Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti, GM Sikandar, CCPO, DIG Security, Chief Traffic Officer Lahore, Chief Security officer and others.