UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Orders Reducing Security For Himself

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Chief Minister Punjab orders reducing security for himself

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi ordered on Monday to reduce protocol and security for him and also ordered for not stopping traffic during his movement

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi ordered on Monday to reduce protocol and security for him and also ordered for not stopping traffic during his movement.

Signal-to-signal traffic flow should be maintained and the stoppage of traffic at the place should not be more than one per cent, he said.

The CM asserted that stopping the traffic should be avoided keeping in mind convenience of people. "Stopping the traffic, disturbs people and I want to relieve the inconvenience," he said and added that "we have come for the convenience of people.

"The chief minister said that foreign teams and players would be given security according to the Blue Book and traffic police would be equipped with body cams, he added.

A security-related meeting was held under the chair of CM which was attended by Provincial Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Principal Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti, GM Sikandar, CCPO, DIG Security, Chief Traffic Officer Lahore, Chief Security officer and others.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Police Punjab Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed Traffic General Motors

Recent Stories

Trump poised to launch 2024 comeback bid

Trump poised to launch 2024 comeback bid

3 minutes ago
 IGP Balochistan for brotherly relations between po ..

IGP Balochistan for brotherly relations between police and public

3 minutes ago
 EU Expands Sanctions for Proliferation, Use of Che ..

EU Expands Sanctions for Proliferation, Use of Chemical Weapons - Council of EU

3 minutes ago
 ATC awards 26-count death penalty; 801 years sente ..

ATC awards 26-count death penalty; 801 years sentence in Dasu Hydro Power Projec ..

3 minutes ago
 Poland Seizes Gazprom Share in Operator of Polish ..

Poland Seizes Gazprom Share in Operator of Polish Part of Yamal-Europe Pipeline ..

33 minutes ago
 Balochistan to provide wheat seeds to100,000 farme ..

Balochistan to provide wheat seeds to100,000 farmers: Asad Baloch

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.