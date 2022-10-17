Chief Minister Punjab orders to suspend 3 doctors, employees, 2 SHOs

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhary Parvez Elahi ordered the officers concerned to suspend three doctors, concerned employees of Nishtar Hospital, and two SHOs over negligence in Nishtar Hospital Multan incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhary Parvez Elahi ordered the officers concerned to suspend three doctors, concerned employees of Nishtar Hospital, and two SHOs over negligence in Nishtar Hospital Multan incident.

He issued these orders while chairing a meeting at his office in which Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid presented an inquiry report about incident.

Former Federal minister Moonis Elahi, Punjab IG police, ACS (Home), Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department Special Secretary and others were present.

On his direction, the head of the anatomy department Prof Dr Maryam Ashraf and demonstrators Dr Abdul Wahab and Dr Seerat Abbas, SHO of Police Station Shah Rukn-e-Aalam Colony Umer Farooq and SHO Police Station Seetal Mari Saeed Sial, hospital employees- Ghulam Abbas, Muhammad Sajjad Nasir and Abdul Rauf have been suspended and removed from their posts.

The CM has also directed that action under PEEDA Act should also be taken against the negligent officials as such a treatment with corpses was unacceptable. "An inhuman act has been committed by throwing dead bodies on the rooftop and disrespect to corpses is intolerable", he further said.