LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from IG police about the death of a young biker due to kite twine in Iqbal Town.

The chief minister directed to take strict action against the negligent officials along with stringent implementation of the law banning kite flying to save lives.

Meanwhile, Allama Iqbal Town DSP and SHO have been suspended and departmental action was ordered by the chief minister who has warned that legal action would be taken against the concerned police officer if any incident of kite flying took place.

The police should take inflexible action against delinquent kite flyers as no routine lip-service would be tolerated, he said and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.