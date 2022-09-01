Chief Minister Punjab pays tributes to Ali Geelani

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that the continuous struggle of Hurriyet leader Syed Ali Geelani Shaheed for the freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir is a golden chapter of the movement

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that the continuous struggle of Hurriyet leader Syed Ali Geelani Shaheed for the freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir is a golden chapter of the movement.

In his message issued on Thursday on first death anniversary of the Hurriyet leader, the CM noted that Syed Ali Geelani shaheed devoted all his life to the cause of innocent Kashmiris as he valiantly faced Indian state-sponsored atrocities throughout his life.

He said the invaluable role played by Syed Ali Geelani in the freedom struggle is praiseworthy as he remained committed to his stance of right to self determination for the Kashmiri people.

In fact, Syed Ali Geelani kept alive freedom struggle in the occupied valley and his strong role could not be forgotten, he added.