UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Pays Tributes To Ali Geelani

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2022 | 09:04 PM

Chief Minister Punjab pays tributes to Ali Geelani

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that the continuous struggle of Hurriyet leader Syed Ali Geelani Shaheed for the freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir is a golden chapter of the movement

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that the continuous struggle of Hurriyet leader Syed Ali Geelani Shaheed for the freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir is a golden chapter of the movement.

In his message issued on Thursday on first death anniversary of the Hurriyet leader, the CM noted that Syed Ali Geelani shaheed devoted all his life to the cause of innocent Kashmiris as he valiantly faced Indian state-sponsored atrocities throughout his life.

He said the invaluable role played by Syed Ali Geelani in the freedom struggle is praiseworthy as he remained committed to his stance of right to self determination for the Kashmiri people.

In fact, Syed Ali Geelani kept alive freedom struggle in the occupied valley and his strong role could not be forgotten, he added.

Related Topics

India Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Jammu Gold All

Recent Stories

Ali Hassan Sajid elected as President of KDLA

Ali Hassan Sajid elected as President of KDLA

22 seconds ago
 Lavrov Says Russia, China Will Not Let West Provok ..

Lavrov Says Russia, China Will Not Let West Provoke Them in Asia-Pacific

24 seconds ago
 Some 8-12 IAEA Experts to Remain at ZNPP - Enehoda ..

Some 8-12 IAEA Experts to Remain at ZNPP - Enehodar City Authorities

25 seconds ago
 River Indus continues to run in high flood

River Indus continues to run in high flood

28 seconds ago
 Webb Telescope Takes First Ever Direct Image of Ex ..

Webb Telescope Takes First Ever Direct Image of Exoplanet Outside Solar System - ..

3 minutes ago
 September critical for dengue spread: DC

September critical for dengue spread: DC

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.