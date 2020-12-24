UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Punjab Pays Tributes To Services Of Quaid-i-Azam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah liberated the Muslims of sub-continent from the shackles of slavery and the Pakistani nation can never return his beneficence.

This was stated by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a message issued on Thursday in connection with the birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The CM said the Muslims of sub-continent materialized the dream of an independent country under the resolute leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

A statesman like him is born after centuries and it is sanguine that no lust or fear could deter Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah from his vision of creating a separate homeland for the Muslims.

He wanted to establish a welfare state for the Muslims on the golden principles of tolerance, brotherhood and equal justice for all, he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is striving to materialize the dream of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and, with the cooperation of the people, Pakistan will emerge as a true welfare state, he added.

He said the slogan of unity, faith and discipline guarantees national unity and the country can be transformed as a true welfare state by following Quaid's golden principles.

"Today, we should pledge to strive for making the country great," he added.

