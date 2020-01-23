UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Punjab Pays Visit To Thalassaemia & Bone Marrow Centre In Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 07:21 PM

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to thalassemia & bone marrow transplant centre project at Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Bahawalpur, after his return from Balochistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to thalassemia & bone marrow transplant centre project at Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Bahawalpur, after his return from Balochistan.

He inquired after the child patients and asked the attendants about medical facilities being provided at the centre, according to a handout issued here on Thursday.

A patient, Amina, expressed the desire to study while talking to the chief minister. The CM ordered for steps for her education in some good educational institution at the expense of the Punjab government.

He inspected various sections and ordered for expediting pace of work. He said Rs 90 crore would be provided at the earliest to operationalise the project by the next financial year.

Earlier no bone-marrow transplant facility was available in southern Punjab.

The CM was told that around Rs 23 crore had been spent on the project.

Talking to the media, the chief minister said that he visited the project to know about the ground realities and added that the government would soon complete the initiative to provide quality healthcare facilities to people.

Replying to a question about naming the Civil Hospital Bahawalpur after Nawab Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi, he said that the proposal would be examined. He also announced a journalist colony for the media persons in Bahawalpur and promised taking steps soon in this regard.

