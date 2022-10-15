Chief Minister Punjab praises women role in national progress

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that the role of rural women in the agricultural progress is of great importance adding that progress in the agricultural sector without the participation of rural women is impossible

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that the role of rural women in the agricultural progress is of great importance adding that progress in the agricultural sector without the participation of rural women is impossible.

In his message on the International Day of Rural Women, the CM said that the rural women play the vital role to increase agricultural production, besides ensuring food security. He said that the important role of women cannot be overlooked in strengthening the rural economy.

He lauded that the rural women by working shoulder-to-shoulder with the men in the fields contribute their significant part in strengthening the rural economy adding that time has come that the rural women should be granted their due rights.

He highlighted that his government is actively working for the progress of rural women and protection of their rights. He maintained that taking steps to bring betterment in the state of affairs of the rural women is his responsibility.

The CM emphasised the need to improve rural infrastructure and services so as to simplify the inclusion of women in the social, political and economic activities.

He underscored the need to pay attention to improve the educational institutions and hospitals in the rural areas.

The CM stated that inclusion of rural women is essential in the matters of legislation and decision-making at the local and national level.