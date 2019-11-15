Chief Minister Punjab provides over one crore rupees for deserving patients

On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, funds amounting to more than Rs 10 million have been issued for treatment of four deserving patients suffering from bone marrow disease and liver transplant

As many as Rs 2.68 million has been provided to Javed Akhtar of Husnain Bakhsh Park Lahore for liver transplant. He is under treatment in Shaikh Zayed Hospital Lahore. Also, Rs 2.

68 million has been released for liver transplant of Muhammad Saleem of Chak No 157-WB Vehari. This patient is also under treatment at Shaikh Zayed Hospital Lahore.

Meanwhile, another amount of Rs 2.68 million has been provided to Ghulam Zakiya of Gunj Bazaar, Mughalpura Lahore for her liver treatment in Shaikh Zayed Hospital Lahore.

Similrly Rs 2.3 million were given to Noorzada of Rawalpindi for bone marrow treatment. He is under treatment at Armed Forces Bone Marrow Transplant Centre Rawalpindi.