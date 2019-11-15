UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Punjab Provides Over One Crore Rupees For Deserving Patients

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 06:57 PM

On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, funds amounting to more than Rs 10 million have been issued for treatment of four deserving patients suffering from bone marrow disease and liver transplant

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, funds amounting to more than Rs 10 million have been issued for treatment of four deserving patients suffering from bone marrow disease and liver transplant.

As many as Rs 2.68 million has been provided to Javed Akhtar of Husnain Bakhsh Park Lahore for liver transplant. He is under treatment in Shaikh Zayed Hospital Lahore. Also, Rs 2.

68 million has been released for liver transplant of Muhammad Saleem of Chak No 157-WB Vehari. This patient is also under treatment at Shaikh Zayed Hospital Lahore.

Meanwhile, another amount of Rs 2.68 million has been provided to Ghulam Zakiya of Gunj Bazaar, Mughalpura Lahore for her liver treatment in Shaikh Zayed Hospital Lahore.

Similrly Rs 2.3 million were given to Noorzada of Rawalpindi for bone marrow treatment. He is under treatment at Armed Forces Bone Marrow Transplant Centre Rawalpindi.

