Chief Minister Punjab receives Chinese PPE donation at airport

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday received the special PIA flight carrying Rs100 million worth personal protection equipment (PPE) at Lahore Airport

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday received the special PIA flight carrying Rs100 million worth personal protection equipment (PPE) at Lahore Airport.

According to handout issued here, the material was donated by Chinese provinces Shandong, Jiangsu and Ningxia to help fight the coronavirus pandemic in Punjab.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said that this donation showed strong Pakistan-China brotherly relations, adding that China had always helped the Pakistani nation in every hour of trial.

He said, "We are thankful to the Chinese government for sending PPE as Pakistan-China friendship is intertwined through the bond of immortal relations," adding that the material given by China included protective suits, N-95 and surgical masks, gloves and disposable medical protectors for medical professionals and janitorial staff engaged in the battle against coronavirus.

He told that eight BSL-III labs were functional besides issuance of notification of home isolation and coronavirus patients with minor symptoms were allowed home isolation.

He said that SOPs were formulated under the guidance of WHO and they would be get implemented. He mentioned that the purpose of easing lockdown was to restore economic activities and provide employment opportunities to daily-wagers.

Usman Buzdar appealed to the people to follow SOPs and pay tributes to medical staff engaged in the treatment of coronavirus patients.

Chinese Consul General Long Dingbing said that Pakistan was a trustworthy friend of China, adding that helping the Pakistani brethren in an hour of trial was their duty.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Chief Secretary, ACS (Urbanization) and Health secretaries were also present on this occasion.